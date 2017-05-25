Taiwan Constitutional Court in Taiwan allows same-sex marriage
The Taiwan Constitutional Court says yes to same-sex marriage, a historical decision which means that the island becomes the first place in Asia that allows this
The court is of the opinion that the current law of marriage can only be concluded between a man and a woman, violates the right to marry who you want and the right to equality. Both are in the Taiwan constitution.
