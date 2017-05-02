Courts shall determine citizenship

The parliament’s municipal committee issued Thursday a proposal that the courts should decide on the recall of citizenship, reports TV 2.

Thus, it is no longer the Immigration Commission (UNE) and the Immigration Directorate (UDI) who decide whether a nationality will be withdrawn or not, according to the channel.

The recommendation means that the government is forced to submit a legislative proposal. Meanwhile, all decisions on citizenship are put on hold.

It was SV who took the initiative for the proposal for judicial review.

Both the Ap and the Left party took a break in the course of the case, but it is now clear that all parties agree on the proposal, except for the government parties Frp and the Right.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today