Critical for girl after swimming accident

Critical for 14 year old girl after swimming accident in Trondheim

A 14-year-old girl is hospitalized with critical injuries after an swimming accident in the Huseby bath in Trondheim.

The police were notified of the accident just before 10.30 am. Both emergency and police came to the place managed the place, and it was initiated CPR before the girl was brought to St. Olav’s Hospital.

The hospital announces Wednesday afternoon that the girl has suffered very serious injuries in the accident, and the condition is still referred to as critical.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today