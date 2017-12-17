Critical for two women after fire in Stavanger

Critical for two women after house fire in Stavanger

Two women were sent to hospital after a fire in a residential building in Stavanger city center on Sunday morning. The two are critically injured, the hospital (UiS) nforms.

There was full blast in the second storey of the house, located in Rosenkildegata on Storhaug in Stavanger. The residence is located in an area with densely placed wooden buildings, therefore the neighbours were evacuated because of the risk of spreading.

-The two people rescued from the house were treated by ambulance personnel on the spot, says operation leader in the southwestern police district, Kurt Løklingholm, to NTB just before seven am.

The two were sent to the Stavanger University Hospital (UiS) in an ambulance. The hospital informs about half past ten that both women are critically injured and that their condition is unstable. Both women are in their sixties.

Just before 9 am on Sunday, the police announce that the fire is extinguished. The eight people evacuated from the neighboring houses are now been allowed to return to their homes. The affected house is burned to the ground.

The cause of the fire is not known. The Police will investigate the fire site as soon as possible, but probably not before Monday due to residual heat.

The police were notified of the fire at 6.34 am on Sunday morning.

The women are now sent to Haukeland in Bergen, which has the best expertise in Norway on fire damages.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today