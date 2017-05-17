Crown Prince celebrated 80th anniversary of the Christian Radich

80th anniversary of the Christian Radich

Crown Prince Haakon visited Akershuskaia in Oslo on Tuesday. The occasion was the80th anniversary of the Christian Radich. The Crown Prince is the ship’s Royal protector.

During the visit, Crown Prince Haakon handed out certificates to 17 school-ship students who completed their cadet training aboard the sail ship.

The ship is owned by the Christian Radich’s foundation. Its main purpose is to use it as a training ship, as it indeed was built for to be in 1937.

Since autumn 2015 it has been used for training high school students in maritime subjects. Upon completion of training, they will receive their cadet certificatation.

Island in the sun

As part of the anniversary , Christian Radich will go on a trip along the Norwegian coast.

During winter, the ship will sail across the Atlantic Ocean visiting the Caribbean island including also a visit to Colombia.

During the summer season the ship operates fjord tours and longer trips abroad.

The vessel has previously also been employed for officer training by the Naval academy.

About the ship

Name: Sk/S Christian Radich -Three mast – Fully Rigged Ship

Homeport: Oslo

Ship building yard: Framnæs Mekaniske Verksted, Norway

Year of construction: 1937

LOA w/bowspritz: 73,00 m

Beam: 9,70 m

Depht: 4,70 m

Height: 37,70 m

Tonnage

Net tonns: 198,00 tonn

Gross tons: 663,00 tonn

Deplacements: 1050,00 tonn

Sail area: 1360,00 m2

Number of sails: 27

Crew, about: 15-20 persons

Main engine Caterpilar: 900 hk

Speed, engine: 10 knots

Speed, sailing: 14 knots

