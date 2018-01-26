Crown Prince couple to visit the Baltic States

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit travel on an official visit to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in April.

The visit is due to the fact that the countries this year celebrate the centenary anniversary of their independence declarations, the royal house informs.

The program contains elements from business, digitalization and modernization, defense cooperation and culture, as well as official programs. The visit will take place from the 23rd to 26th of April.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today