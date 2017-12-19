The Crown Prince couple will celebrate Christmas Eve at Egon’s

The Crown Prince couple will spend Christmas Eve together with users of Natthjemmet and Fattighuset at a restaurant in Oslo.

Egon at Storo Center will open their doors and make Christmas for disadvantaged people who usually get help at Natthjemmet and Fattighuset. Here they will serve of Christmas food and give out presents. In addition, they will receive a visit of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Egon contributes with food and location, while the other 130 stores at Storo are contributing with gifts. There will probably be between 150 and 200 guests on Christmas Eve.

The employees will work on their day off to make Christmas for clients from Fattighus and Natthjemmet.

“This was something the employees wanted to contribute with,” says Egon, Øystein Hoff, Managing Director.

“I am very proud to have such staff and we want to make an unforgettable Christmas for those who come. Christmas is about caring for others, says the boss of Egon Storo.

Fattighuset provides food and financial assistance to people in need, while Natthjemmet is an emergency accommodation for women in the drugs and prostitution environment in Oslo.

