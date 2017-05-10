The Crown Prince Haakon shaved his beard off

A bearded Crown Prince Haakon Magnus attended the gala dinner at the Royal Palace

A bearded Crown Prince Haakon Magnus attended the gala dinner at the Royal Palace on the occasion of the 80th anniversary celebrations of the King and Queen. Hours later, the beard was gone.

‘The Crown Prince shaved his beard as part of the entertainment during the gala dinner at the castle,’ said NTB news agency’s photographer, Heiko Junge.

The reason for the Crown Prince’s suddenly shaving his face is not known.

The Royal Couple’s birthday celebrations started on Tuesday morning with songs and games in front of crowds who met at Slottsplassen.

Later, on Tuesday evening, at the gala dinner at the Place, King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, and Princess Märtha Louise all spoke in front of the guests.

