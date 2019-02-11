Crown Prince Haakon to Colombia under UN auspices

Crown Prince Haakon will be visiting Colombia this week in connection with his work as a goodwill ambassador for UNDP – UN’s development program.

Crown Prince Haakon will visit Colombia from February 12 to 14 to learn more about the country’s progress in sustainable development and the 2030 Agenda, which Colombia, as a signature country, has actively participated in designing and implementing.

The Crown Prince will look at the connection between the country’s peace process and its sustainability goals, learn more about the progress in the peace process and the fight against climate change. Prevention of deforestation will also be a central theme, says UNDP.

The Crown Prince will meet representatives from government and public institutions as well as members of women’s organizations, Human Rights defenders, vulnerable communities affected by climate change, former FARC members and others who have experienced war and conflict.

The Crown Prince has been UNDP ambassador since 2003. His role in Colombia is to promote the work for sustainable development, especially with regard to the eradication of poverty, climate change and peace-building work, according to a press release from the UNDP’s Nordic Department.

