Crown Prince laid down a wreath for fallen soldiers

The Crown Prince laid down a wreath to commemorate fallen soldiers

Crown Prince Haakon laid down a wreath for those who have given their lives in the Armed Forces service inside and outside Norway. They were remembered at the Akershus fortress in Oslo.

The Memorial Day is held annually on the first Sunday in November to commemorate and reminiscence those who have lost their lives during military service.

Defense chief Haakon Bruun-Hanssen held the speech during the laying down of the wreath in Museumsgården at Akershus, announces The Royal Palace. President in the Parliament, Olemic Thommesen, and Minister of Defense, Frank Bakke-Jensen (Conservatives), as well as the Head of the Armed Forces Operational Headquarters, were present.

After the wreath was put in place, the Crown Prince was present at a memorial service in the Banner Hall at Akershus.

The memorial day for the Armed Forces has been held since 2007, after survivors and relatives promoted a wish for an annual marking. The day is also marked at the Armed Forces divisions in Norway and abroad.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today