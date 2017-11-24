Crown Prince: – Mette-Marit expects to be back before the weekend

Crown Princess Mette-Marit is receiving treatment for vertigo (Benign paroksysmal posisjonsvertigo (krystallsyke) ), according to the Crown Prince, she is doing well.

– “It’s going well but she will need some days to recover. She has vertigo, which is easy to treat and she’ll be fine again in a few days. She expects to be back soon before the weekend,” says Crown Prince Haakon.

He met the press on Thursday evening in connection with the Crown Prince’s traditional feast, which this time is being held in Tromsø in cooperation with the City Mission. In fact, the Crown Princess should have participated but she to cancel due to vertigo.

“She is very sorry that she is not here today, because this is one of the events we both are involved with, which we enjoy the most doing,” says the Crown Prince.

This is the first time that the dinner is being held outside Skaugum. The guests are affiliated with the municipality’s businesses in Tromsø in different ways – as users, volunteers or partners.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit will resume her official duties on Sunday, November 26th.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today