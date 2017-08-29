Crown Prince at the NTB celebration

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit are among the guests when NTB celebrates 150 years as a national news agency with a reception in Oslo on Thursday.

“At NTB, we celebrate the anniversary year, knowing that the changes ahead of us will be at least as big and happen even faster than the past 150 years,” said chief editor and CEO Mads Yngve Storvik.

The same week as NTB marks its 150th anniversary, Mads Yngve Storvik will take over as new chief executive.

“In a time of great pressure in journalism, I think NTB plays an important role. But we still need the ability to further develop ourselves to create even more growth. The traditional news business is under pressure, he says.

As part of the anniversary, NTB publishes the Anniversary book “First and Last”, by Alf R. Jacobsen. It will be launched at DOGA in Oslo on Thursday, following the official reception at the same place.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

