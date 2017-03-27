The Crown Prince is the patron of the telethon

Crown Prince Haakon has taken on the role of patron for this year’s telethon.

We are very glad that the crown prince would like to be patron of the telethon.

This year the money will go to UNICEF’s efforts to provide learning to children affected by war and conflict, Secretary General Camilla Viken of UNICEF Norway said.

UNICEF is behind this year’s telethon at NRK, which has education for poor children in the world’s conflict zones on the agenda. This year’s telethon will be held on Sunday October 22nd.

The scheme of patronage works according to the Royal Family as a recognition of organizations and events in important areas of society. Normally, patronage is granted for a period of five years.

Ever since the telethon started in 1974, there has been a tradition that a representative of the Royal Family is the protector of the event.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today