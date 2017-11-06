Crown Prince in place in Ethiopia

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit have arrived in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. The official visit will last until Thursday.

The Crown Prince is part-taking in a varied program over the coming days.

On Tuesday morning, they will be greeted by Ethiopian President Malatu Teshome and his spouse Meaza Abraham, before the official welcome ceremony in the Presidential Palace.

At lunchtime, the Crown Prince couple met with selected representatives from various UN organizations operating in Ethiopia. In the evening there will be a banquet in honor of the Royals.

The visit is commissioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (UD), which states that topics for the visit are health and education, the migration and refugee situation, as well as business. The Royals travelled to Ethiopia with a Norwegian delegation of 50 business leaders.

On Wednesday, the Crown Prince will be at the opening of an Ethiopian-Norwegian Conference on Health and Higher Education, before heading into the field to learn more about a project for sustainable land management.

On Thursday they will travel from the capital to visit a refugee camp in the north of the country. Here the Crown Prince will get insight into a number of projects for educating refugees.

