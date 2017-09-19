Crown Prince to visit Ethiopia in November

Health, education, climate, and refugees will be among the topics when Crown Prince Haakon, and Crown Princess Mette-Marit visit Ethiopia.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Crown Prince is scheduled for an official visit to the African country from the 7th to the 9th of November, 2017.

‘The themes of the visit are cooperation on health and education, Norway’s climate partnership with Ethiopia,the migration and refugee situation in the region, and promotion of nutrition.

Norway’s partnership with the African Union will also be on the agenda. The Crown Prince will meet representatives of the Ethiopian authorities, civil society, Norwegian organizations, and Norwegian business, according to a press release from the Foreign Ministry.

