Crown Prince to visit Jordan

Crown Prince Håkon makes an official visit to Jordan in September. Among other things, he’ll open a greenhouse project, and visit schools for Syrian refugees.

According to a press release from the Immigration Department (UD), the Crown Prince will open a greenhouse at the Norwegian-supported facility for the Sahara Forest Project. The plant produces food, freshwater, and renewable energy in the Jordanian desert.

‘The Crown Prince is a patron for NRK’s television campaign, which in 2017 gives to Unicef’s work in providing education to children affected by war and conflict.

Together with a UNICEF delegation, Crown Prince Håkon will visit education centres and schools for Syrian refugees in Jordan’, according to the press release.

