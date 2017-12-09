Crown Prince’s couple visits a drug-free recycling business

The Crown Prince pair helped to sort recyclables, eat waffles and play ping pong when they visited the recycling company, Medarbeiderne in Oslo.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit earlier today went to see how the company is sorting out. Employees hired are people with a substance abuse history and they collect glass and metal packaging from households in Oslo each month.

After joining in with the collection, the royals went to the company’s office where they played table tennis (ping pong) and ate waffles with the employees to celebrate the business which is now serving over 1,000 households in the capital.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today