The Crown Prince’s family greeted the children’s march outside Skaugum

A tradition greeting went out from the crown prince’s family to the children’s march outside his private residence at Skaugum on the 17th of May.

The grey weather in the capital and Asker this morning didn’t seem to put any damper on the celebrations. Just before the crown prince went out on the red carpet, the sun began to peep between the clouds.

The whole royal prince’s family were wearing ‘bunads’ (traditional national costumes) as they eagerly waved at the passing children’s march from Asker schools. The tradition started with Crown Prince Olav over 70 years ago.

The two dogs, ‘Muffins Kråkebolle’ and ‘Milly Kakao’, were also there for the occasion, decorated with May the 17th collars. Later on Wednesday,the prince’s family will travel to the capital, where the entire royal family will gather on the Castle balcony.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today