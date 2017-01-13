Crown Princess Mette-Marit criticizes Norwegian press

Crown Princess Mette-Marit reprimands some of the Norwegian press with regards to her son Marius Borg Høiby on his 20th birthday.

On the occasion of her son Marius Borg Høiby’s 20th birthday, Crown Princess Mette-Marit among other things reprimands parts of the Norwegian press.

“The last few years have been characterized by a trend I as a Mom, of course, would rather do without. Marius has been subjected to pressure from parts of the Norwegian press that I don’t think are deserving, “writes the Crown Princess.

She writes that when Marius was small, they had reporters who stood outside the house. “NRK TV news followed us when we went to play in Frogner Park in the afternoon. Marius was 3 years. Not even the magazine Se og Hør would think of doing such a thing to a child today.” writes the Crown Princess.

Difficult to define

The Royal House informs that Marius Borg Høiby does not have an official role or mission within the Royal Family, just to naturally be present when it is for family reasons.

“In view of Marius Borg Høiby desire to live a life out of the public eye, he will no longer have his own page on the Royal House website,” writes the Royal House.

In her open letter Mette-Marit writes that Marius has always had a role that has been difficult to define in the public domain.

“Marius became an atypical public figure when we elected to get married, and he does not carry any official duties like his siblings. He should not have to carry the responsibility of being a public figure and is not a public person” says the letter.

Travelling abroad

On January 17th Marius will move to the US and start an education in Business Administration in California. One of the reasons he is traveling, is to escape the Norwegian press.

“Therefore I now plead with the Norwegian media to let him be allowed to drop out of the public eye, when part of the reason he has chosen to study abroad is because of this very reason,” writes the Crown Princess.

I sincerely hope that the archetypes that seem to characterize a small part of Norwegian Media’s interpretation of a 20-year-old’s life gets resistance, writes Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today