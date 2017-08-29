Crown Princess Mette-Marit kicked off the World Cup in Street football

In a white jacket and black trousers, a giggling Crown Princess kicked off the World Cup in street football for the homeless at Town Hall Square on Tuesday.

The Homeless World Cup brings together over 700 participants from 72 teams and 54 nations. Some of the participants have a background with drugs, some sleep on the street, others barely have a roof over their heads.

The tournament is organized annually and the goal of the championship is to use soccer as a tool for positive mastering.

The Salvation Army in Norway is the national partner for the Homeless World Cup and has participated with teams since 2005, but it is the first time the world championship is organized in Norway, according to the Salvation Army, who stands as an organizers.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

