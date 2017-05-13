Crown Princess Mette-Marit at Technology Festival

Crown Princess Mette-Marit visited the Technology Festival – Katapult Future Fest

Crown Princess Mette-Marit visited on Friday the Katapult Future Fest, a technology festival where coders had been challenged to make digital identity to people on the run.

The Katapult Future Fest is a two-day technology conference in Oslo.

Among other things, coders have been challenged to give digital identity to people on the run.

The three best teams were allowed to present their solutions before the Crown Princess.

The conference started Thursday and was arranged at the new Vippa at Vippetangen in Oslo.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today