The Crown Princess opened center for convicts

If you get acceptance, it’s easier to live with your experience, Crown Princess Mette-Marit said when she opened a center for convicts that are due to return to society.

It is the Red Cross which is responsible for the return centre in Oslo, which goal is for volunteers and public services to work together to help convicts. Several users as well as volunteers were present when it opened on Wednesday. Oslo’s mayor, Marianne Borgen (SV), was also present.

The centre offers various activities, work training and debt management assistance. At the premises there is also education for adults. The Red Cross are also working to get Nav and other public services into the building to assist the target group.

Nobody can start their life from scratch once again, the Crown Princess pointed out in her opening speech.

– There can be big changes, we can change our approach to life, change our lifestyle. But we can not start life again. We have no choice but to face it with everything we are, everything we’ve lived through, with all our experiences, she said.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today