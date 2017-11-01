The Crown Princess opened the Queen Exhibition in Trondheim

Crown Princess Mette-Marit opened the exhibition “The Queen’s Yes “, about the Queen’s role in the Norwegian Middle Ages, in Trondheim on Tuesday.

The Crown Princess opened the exhibition by unveiling the sculpture “Queen of the Middle Ages”.

The exhibition highlights the theme by emphasising three queens – and one that never became one: Margrete Skulesdatter, Eufemia of Rügen, Margrete Valdemarsdatter and Dyveke Sigbrittsdatter.

The four women symbolize four sides of the woman’s life in the Middle Ages: religion, culture, power and love, the Royal Household writes in a press release.

Minister of Culture Linda Hofstad Helleland (H), was also present at the opening of the exhibition, which will open for the public on Wednesday.

