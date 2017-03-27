Crown Princess and Prince grilled sausages and juggled today

Crown Princess and Prince experienced circus, acrobatics, dance and music when they visited Bjerke in Oslo on Monday.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit got a taste for culture and nature as they Monday morning visited Bjerke in Oslo. Oslo Mayor Marianne Borgen (SV) received the royal family where she herself grew up.

The Crown Princess visited Veitvet center, Norway’s first shopping center that opened in 1958, where they saw the Nysirkus Bjerke perform with acrobatics, dance and music.

Having experienced a varied dose of cultural performances the royals themselves took a trip out to the popular winter destination Isdammen, where more than 1,000 children and youth were gathered, among the activities were grilling sausages along with the royals.

Around the campfire they also hear stories, including from Sathiaruby “Ruby” Sivaganesh, who runs the active integration of immigrant women from countries such as Pakistan, Somalia and Iraq by taking them on trips and work outs in the area.

The Royal couples fund gathered (Kronprinsparets Fond) a group of experts on Wednesday in a newly created special council to focus on youth and exclusion. The council will also look at what one can do to get young people to complete high school.

The purpose of Kronprinsparets Fond is “to help young people in Norway to have a good life, where fewer falls on the outside andt that teens use their own resources – and that their dreams come true.”

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today