Crown Princess took control of agricultural robot

Crown Princess did try running agricultural robotCrown Princess did try running agricultural robot.Photo: Lise Åserud / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Solrun F. Faull 23. March 2017

Crown Princess Mette-Marit did a test drive of the agricultural robot Thorvald when the  couple visited the Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU) at Ås.

The Crown couple were given a comprehensive program at the university and learned about some of the research that takes place there.

The topics during the couple’s visit  were  amongst others antibiotic resistance, insects, urban agriculture and the DNA of plants and animals.

Outside, Crown Princess Mette-Marit took control of the robot Thorvald. The visit ended in the university’s newly built techno barn, where they gained an insight into how a  modern barn is furnished with automatic feeding and milking robots.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

 

