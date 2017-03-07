Crown Princess visited Retretten in Oslo

The foundation The retreat received a visit from the Crown Prince and Princess on Monday.

The Retreat is offered to people in Oslo who have been drug addicts or in prison.

The Crown couple met both staff and users of the service.

The Foundation staff includes employees who have struggled with their own alcohol and drug use, but who have got back on their feet and to a life without drugs.

The offer is intended to help people who need help with drug addiction after imprisonment, mental illness or other life challenges.

The Retreat has its own programs and approaches, and organizes training and empowerment courses. The center also uses acupuncture as part of their treatment.

The employees also visit Oslo Prison with their offer for days a week.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

