The Crown Princess visited Trondheim on March 8th

A visit to a shelter for abused women was one of the points in the program when the Crown Prince and his spouse visited Trondheim on the Women’s Day.

During their visit to Trondheim the Crown Prince Haakon Magnus and Crown Princess Mette-Marit visited the Sister to Sister project, administered by the Church’s City Mission.

The core object of the project is to increase competence among minority women to allow them to meet people who are prone to violence and to deal with violence in a competent manner. This is to be achieved through multiple courses

For those who wish to do so, it is also possible be trained as an instructor, according to the City Mission’s website.

During their visit to Trondheim the Royal couple additionally attended the prize ceremony for the best female entrepreneur of the year award.

