The cruise line dropping Fredrikstad due to foreign fighters

A cruise line has canceled five calls in Fredrikstad because of a newspaper article about seven foreign fighters from the city.

The company Carnival Cruises UK had planned five cruise calls in Fredrikstad in 2018, but in autumn gave a surprising remark that these are canceled, stated the newspaper Fredriksstad Blad.

– The company refers to the article in the New York Times about Lisleby road. It has been readily available on the Internet, even on Wikipedia.

It shows how vulnerable the market is to all information that can be linked to terrorism, says Caroline M. Pettersen, Sales Manager at Visit Fredrikstad, to the newspaper.

New York Times wrote in April 2015 an article on seven foreign fighters who have traveled from Lisleby road in Fredrikstad to Syria.

In hopes of getting cruise ships back to Fredrikstad, Visit Fredrikstad and Hvaler have gotten Police Security Service (PST) to write a statement about the security situation in the city. This has now been sent to the shipping company.

In the statement, the police chief Trond Torp states that Fredrikstad is as safe as anywhere else in Norway, and he points out that there has never been any terrorist attacks in the city.

– We are working on getting the cruise line to town and hope that the opinion of PST is effective, says Pettersen.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today