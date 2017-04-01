Culprit at large after robbery at knifepoint on the open street in Oslo

Police have ended the search for the perpetrator after a man in his 30s was robbed at knifepoint in the street in Markveien in Oslo. No one was physically harmed.

VG newspaper reported that the police were contacted by a witness to the robbery, which happened at 05.53, and that the perpetrator had taken items of some value.

‘The victim of the robbery is a man in his 30s. He was robbed of mobile phone and wallet’, said operations manager, Gjermund Stokkeli.

On Saturday morning, police were looking for a man who is described as dark-skinned, and wearing a hat, a grey jacket, and blue sweatpants.

At 07.30, they wrote on Twitter that they had completed their search for the suspect without any result, but that the robbery will be reviewed.

