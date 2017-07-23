Culture Minister on pilgrimage from Oslo to Trondheim

Minister of Culture, Linda Hofstad Helleland, is embarking on a pilgrimage, following Olavsleden from Oslo to Trondheim.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the reopening of the medieval pilgrimage route in Norway. The aim of the trip is to set even more people with their eyes on what opportunities lie in the pilgrimage tradition.

Every year, the number of pilgrims in Norway increases, and many come from abroad to participate, the Culture Minister wrote in a press release

‘Pilgrimage is about breaking routine, and heading for a bigger goal. Such a respite seems to be more important for people now than ever before. The possibilities are open, just use them’, said Helleland.

The Minister of Culture is embarking from Oslo on Tuesday, together with people holding many beliefs and philosophies of life, varied cultures, volunteers and business people, and will be invited by residents to attend events along the way.

The walk ends in Trondheim on Friday the 28th of July, when the Minister of Culture will participate in the opening of the ‘Olavsfestdagene’.

