Culture Minister sends extended Sunday opening proposal for consultation

26. January 2018

Culture Minister, Trine Skei Grande of Venstre (V) sent proposals for extended Sunday opening hours for consultation.

 

An extension of the size limitation from 100, to 150 square metres for a Sunday
opening allowance for stores in all industries, not just kiosks and grocery stores, is one of the proposals now sent for consultation.

‘The investigation made by the Lae-committee has provided us with a good knowledge base. The outcome of the consultation will become important when the government decides how to follow up on the matter. It’s important that we get a regulatory framework that works in practice’, said Grande.

The investigation of Sunday opening of stores was delivered in December last year. A minority of the committee, consisting of LO, NHO and Virke, agreed that the current regulatory framework should largely continue.

The consultation deadline is the 25th of April, 2018.

 

