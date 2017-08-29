Customs confiscated 141,000 cigarettes in Svinesund

Customs and Immigration at Svinesund found large amounts of cigarettes in the loading plane on a Polish-registered tow truck. The customs seizure amounts to NOK 459,000 in fines.

The multi-use sniffer dog, Mike is responsible for the discovery of cigarettes in the tow truck Sunday morning, reports the Toll Directorate.

The scanner operator saw foreign objects in the truck’s loading plane, and they found a total of 141,140 cigarettes.

The two Ukrainian citizens in the tow truck told the authorities, they were told to go to Bergen and pick up the tow truck and bring it to Poland.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today