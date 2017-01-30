Customs officers found boa snake in car on ferry from Denmark

Early Sunday, Customs in Kristiansand found a boa snake in a car that came with the ferry from Denmark.

The snake was discovered in a cloth bag during a routine inspection at the port of Kristiansand, writes the newspaper NRK.

In the car there were three young men, and according to Agderposten they all came from Rogaland in Norway. A 21-year-old admitted that he had purchased an anaconda legally in Denmark. However, it is illegal to bring snakes into Norway.

– The Customs officer who checked the car was not eager to take the snake out of the bag to measure it, said Customs Chief Helge Breilid.

Animals that are illegally imported to Norway, are usually euthanized. The Norwegian Food Safety (Mattilsynet) will determine the fate of the boa snake.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today