Customs officers see new smuggling trend

Seven Polish nationals were stopped at the border at Svinesund at short intervals this weekend, all with too much alcohol in their cars. The drivers were arrested and the goods confiscated.

Customs office manager of ‘Tollregion East Norway’,Wenche Fredriksen, said this is a new trend of smuggling.

“More often, smugglers are divided into a greater number of cars so the amount in each vehicle becomes smaller. In total, we confiscated over 1200 liters of alcohol in these cars,but in each car there was approximately 200 liters.The smugglers think maybe it’s easier to get past controls in this way,” said Fredriksen.

