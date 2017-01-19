Customs officers seized bigger quantities of cannabis

Customs Administration seized nearly two tonnes of cannabis last year. It is among the largest quantities of hashish and marijuana that have ever been taken.

Overall customs officers have reveaed an attempt to smuggle 1,750 kilograms of hashish and marijuana into Norway. Admittedly, 50 fewer marijuana seizures were made, but the parties were greater, according to Customs Administration’s figures for last year. The largest seizure was 639 kg hashish in a trailer at Svinesund.

While the number of customs seizures was roughly on a par with previous years, there is a marked increase in cannabis seizures, both in number and scale compared to 2015.

– The total number of seizures has increased from 34,300 in 2015 to 34,900 in 2016. Most seizures are of alcohol and tobacco products.

10,200 seizures of tobacco products comprise close to nine million cigarettes, 677 kilograms of snus and 1.3 tonnes of other tobacco goods, said customs director Eivind Kloster-Jensen.

The decline in the total number of drug seizures is due primarily to a significant decrease in khat seizures, which probably reflects the fact that the Netherlands and the UK have banned the substance.

The officer also took less amphetamines, heroin and cocaine in the last year than in 2015.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today