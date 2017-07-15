Customs in Oslo have seized a ton of tourist fish

The customs in Oslo have hitherto seized nearly a ton of tourist fish on the way out of the country.

– We have increased the outgoing controls in Oslo. During the last two weeks this has resulted in the seizure of nearly a ton of fish that tourists attempt to bring out of Norway, says Merete Atne, head of office in Customs Region Oslo and Akershus.

In the first half of 2017, Norwegian Customs seized six tons of fish, the largest amount of fish within six months ever. Each tourist is only allowed to bring 15 kilos of filleted fish without declaring it to the Customs.

– The fish has been processed and filleted before being shipped out of the country. The actual amount of fish and value is therefore far greater than seized amount of six to seven tons. The fishermen discard the rest of the fish, which also causes environmental problems, says Atne.

© Tollvesenet / Norway Today