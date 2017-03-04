Cut short your last winter vacation day if you are in southern Norway, advise meteorologists

Meteorologists are asking people in the mountains to drive home immediately.

An alarm (OBS) forecast has been sent out, warning about snow, wind and difficult conditions in large parts of southern Norway.

There may be up to 60 centimeters of snow in Telemark and Agder. It also forecast strong winds in many places.

From Saturday afternoon and evening, there will be difficult driving conditions in the mountains of southern Norway due to strong winds, tweeted Statens Vegvesen (the Norwegian Public Roads Administration – NPRA) on Saturday morning.

‘The combination of snow and strong winds give real impetus to the snowstorm’, said Storm-Meteorologist, Beate Tveita, to TV2.

The storm will build on Saturday night and continue at the same strength on Sunday. On Monday, it’s strength will decline due to rainfall, but it will remain windy.

‘The strongest wind is expected in the western part of Langfjella, and the most wind will be in mountain passes from western to eastern Norway (Vestlandet to Øst-Norge).

If you plan to drive over Haukeli on Sunday, it may take longer than planned because of the lines of traffic’, said duty meteorologist, John Smits, of the Norwegian Meteorological Institute to VG newspaper.

Many people have taken winter holiday this week, and for those who are in the mountains, the recommendation from meteorologists is clear, go home on Saturday, earlier rather than later.

‘Get down from the mountains as quickly as you can. From Saturday evening onwards into Sunday, driving conditions will be very demanding’, said meteorologist Beate Tveita.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today