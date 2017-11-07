Dagbladet newspaper reports that Stoltenberg will continue as NATO chief

According to Dagbladet newspaper, Jens Stoltenberg will continue to act as Secretary General of NATO beyond the four-year period he was elected for, until 2019, after all.

Stoltenberg became NATO’s Secretary General in October 2014.

The Secretary-General is elected for four years, but it is also tradition to gain an extension. According to Dagbladet’s information, this possibility allows NATO countries to use this time to judge the next leader. The normal extension would be for one year.

Stoltenberg’s office didn’t want to comment on Dagbladet’s information to NTB News agency.

It is expected that the question will be finalised before the New Year.

Dagbladet reported that sources who know the process, said that everything is in place for Stoltenberg to continue.

‘Of course, Norway is very pleased to have Jens Stoltenberg as NATO’s Secretary-General.

He does a good job, and is respected in NATO’, said Frank Bakke-Jensen, the Minister of Defence.

NATO’s Defence Ministers will meet in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

