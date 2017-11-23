Storms create danger of flooding and landslides in Western Norway

The NVE has set the flooding and landslide level for Western Norway to yellow, and Rogaland and Hordaland have already experienced landslides.

Steep slopes as well as streams and river runs with large amounts of water are particularly prone to landslides, according to the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate’s warning service varsom.no. Areas with fresh snow are also particularly exposed.

Yellow level is the lowest of the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) alert levels, and means a challenging situation that requires follow-up and can cause local damage.

There have already been rock slides both in Hordaland and Rogaland. On the county road 503 between Vikeså and Byrkjedal, the road is closed due to a rock slide at Gloppedalsura in Rogaland, reports the Road Authority.

Also on the highway 13 at Odda in Hordaland there has been a rock slide where large stones have landed on the road. Two cars were hit by the slide, and one person is sent to hospital with minor injuries.

– I have been told that the rocks are the size of small cars. So it’s not loose earth that has slid out, it is big blocks, says operations manager in the West Police District, Eivind Hellesund to NTB.

Less powerful than expected

The storm in western Norway was downgraded from possible extreme weather in the morning hours to an alert. Thursday afternoon a small storm and a low pressure between Boknafjord and Hardangerfjord are expected.

– Be aware of heavy gusts between 25 and 35 meters per second inland, reports the Meteorological Institute on Twitter.

The landslide danger in Western Norway is expected to decline during Thursday night and night before Friday, NVE reports.

Heavy rain showers

A lot of rain is expected in Rogaland and Hordaland, some places up to 120 millimeters in 24 hours.

County road 520 was closed at 10.30 Thursday morning, due to a lot of water in Svandalsfossen, the southwestern police district declared. An hour later, the road was opened again and the traffic was directed by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration.

In Egersund, the municipality strengthened the preparedness on Thursday morning after a sharp rise in the water level in the Helleland watercourse, according to NRK.

Information manager Leif Broch said in the municipality they expected a flood peak during the morning. The water level rose from two meters to over three meters during the night.

Container blocks the railroad at Fauske

A container that has fallen off a freight train blocks traffic on the Nordlandsbanen, at Fauske.

The container is located at the roadside between the railway line and the roadway at Finneid bridge at Fauske, says media contact in Bane Nor, Dag Svinsås, to NTB. The storm Ylva is now ravaging in the area, but it is still unclear why the Container fell from the train.

“We do not know yet, but there is very bad weather in the area,” says Svinsås. The railway line is now closed and it is unclear when it will open again.

– NSB is using taxi’s for at least two of the departures between Fauske and Rognan, says Svinsås.

The Norwegian Railroad is also closed between Bjørnfjell and Vassijaure due to difficult weather conditions, Bane Nor explains.

Several heavy vehicles including a school bus has also been blown of the road. Likewise roofs have blown of several buildings in North Norway.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today