Danish man sentenced to 325 years in prison in the United States for assault material

A Danish man has been sentenced to 325 years in prison by a court in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, for downloading child abuse videos.
According to the local television station WTVR, it is a confession case, and therefore the man – depending on how he behaves in jail – can be probed after about 25 years.
The Dane had a permanent work and residence permit in the United States and was accused of 37 cases of download of abuse material.
