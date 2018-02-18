The Danish people stand in line to pay their respects to the late Prince Henrik

The queue was several hundred meters long when Christiansborg Castle’s church opened it’s doors to the public who wanted to see Prince Henry in Copenhagen before he is laid to rest.

Several thousand Danes queued Saturday afternoon to get a glimpse of the coffin of Queen Margrethe’s husband, reports the news agency Ritzau.

The Prince died late Tuesday evening, he was 83 years old.

The so called «castrum doloris», which translates as “the rent of pain” from Latin, is a centuries-old tradition in the royal house. It is when the closed coffin is displayed for a public viewing. The public can walk past the coffin at specific times at the church in Copenhagen until Monday evening.

On Tuesday, Prince Henrik will have a smaller ceremony before burial in Christiansborg Castle Church.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today