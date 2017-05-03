Dark Room – Policeman appeals getting fired

Dark Room –Policeman in Bergen sacked

A policeman in Bergen loses his job after he was indicted in the so-called ‘Dark Room’ case and fined. The policeman will appeal the decision to give him the sack.

According to Bergens Tidende, the employment council in Western Police District voted unanimously to dismiss the police officer.

The man’s name appeared in connection with the investigation of the so-called ‘Dark Room’ case, were the police unraveled a child porn network on the Dark web.

In November, he was charged with reading short stories describing child abuse of children down to the age of five.

He has been suspended from his post since then.

Additionally the policeman was fined NOK 15,000 for the offense, which he accepted.

The man’s lawyer, Vegard Austgulen, says that they are going to appeal the decision on dismissal.

– We believe that my client could continue in a different position. We understand that he does not have the trust he needs to work in a public position, but there are other positions in the police he can fulfill where one does not need the same level of trustworthiness, says Austgulen.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today