Data Protection Authority says no to digital border defences

The Data Protection Authority rejects the proposal for a plan to provide the Intelligence Service the ability to read all internet and telecommunications traffic going in and out of the country.

The consultation period for the proposal, promoted by Brighten Committee last year, expired on January 6th. The goal of a digital border defence is to prevent cyber attacks and terrorism.

– There is no doubt that this is a major infringement of privacy for most, because most people do not do anything wrong and pose no threat to society, says Data Protection Authority Director Bjørn Erik Thon as told to NRK.

He fears something called a “chilling effect” if a digital border defence is introduced.

– We could become anxious about communicating, and for whom we are communicating with, because it’s like knowing that someone is “looking at our cards”, he said.

