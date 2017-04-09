Dead man found in the sea near Stavanger

A dead man is found in the sea near Stavanger after reports of a 43 year-old man missing in the area.

– Relatives of the missing man is informed that a dead person is found, but we have yet to verify the identification, Ooperations Manager at the South West Police District, Kjetil Føyen, told to Stavanger Aftenblad.

The search began Saturday afternoon when an empty boat with the engine running was found drifting off Stavanger. Around seven pm, a man was found dead under a jetty at the marina in Breivik.

– A witness says he saw a boat that hit a reef just off the marina. The boat, however, did not get stuck on the reef, Efforts Leader, Einar Johannesen, states

Rescue Divers and a Sea King helicopter participated in the search for the 43-year-old.

Police found a cell phone in the boat. Using that, the police managed to find out who owns the boat, which recently has changed hands.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today