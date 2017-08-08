Dead woman found in car

The police have initiated murder investigation after finding a dead woman in a car

A woman is found dead in a car at Feiring in Eidsvoll. The police have arrested a man from the same car. The case is investigated as murder.

Lawyer in the East Police District, Mathias Emil Hager, informs VG that the detainee is a man while the deceased is a woman. The case is being investigated as a murder, Hager informs Romerike’s Blad.

– The man was arrested on the spot. The car had driven off the road, says Hager.

The police have secured the site, which is on county road 33 at Feiring in Eidsvoll in Akershus.

– I have no further information about the case at present, says Operations Manager Jens Peter Braaten to NTB.

