Woman found dead in car in Romerike – police looks for witnesses

Police ask witnesses who have observed a silver coloured Ford Focus at Romerike late Monday night to come forward. A woman is found dead, and a man is charged with murder.

– There are traumas inflicted to the deceased indicating that a object has been used. The course of events is currently unclear. Further investigation will provide us with more information, says Police Counselor for the East Police District, Andreas Christiansen.

In a press release on Tuesday, it is announced that the murderer is a man in his thirties. The investigators call for witness observations regarding a silver coloured Ford Focus on county road 33 at Feiring between 3 and 6 am on Tuesday.

The police are initially very reluctant with information concerning the case. They believe to know the identity of the man and work to identify the murdered woman. The police at Romerike will not comment on whether there is a previous relationship between the two.

Notifications about shoots being fired

-We received notification at 6 am on Tuesday that a car had ditched near county road 33 at Feiring in Eidsvoll, Akershus. When we got to the spot, we found a car with a dead woman inside, together with the man who is detained, says Police Attorney, Åsmund Yli, to NTB.

The accused man is taken to hospital and is in the care of health professionals, according to VG. The Police are unwilling to provide further details about the man’s health situation after the crash.

In addition to the wording “circumstances surrounding the dead woman” and the reference to “injury to the deceased,” the police will not further comment on the background of the murder. Nor is it possible to confirm or refute Toten bladets claim that a person supposedly was shot at the scene.

Witness: Shots fired

Admittedly, the police confirm that they assume that the woman was killed by an object, but do not confirm that the object is a handgun.

– It’s far too early to say anything about the where, if’s and but’s on how the murder has happened. What we possess of additional information, we will not presently reveal, says Yli.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today