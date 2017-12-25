Death toll rises after the extreme weather in the Philippines

The number of dead as a result of the hurricane that hit the Philippines this weekend has risen to over 240, while hundreds are missing. The storm is now heading towards Vietnam.

Hurricane Tembin, which grew to a typhoon on Sunday, has led to flooding and landslides at several places in the Philippines. Worst hit was the island of Mindanao in the south of the country.

On Monday, the authorities state that 240 people are confirmed dead.According to the civil defence organisation, 107 people are still missing, and are being searched for. Several villages were swept away by major landslides, and the authorities fear that many of the missing lie dead beneath the ground and clay landslides.

Over 52,000 people have been evacuated, and are living in different shelters.

Hurricane Tembin moved on Sunday from the Philippines, and is now heading towards Vietnam. Tembin is expected to rebuild as a typhoon as it crosses the South China Sea, and will probably reach the coast of Vietnam during Monday night.

Vietnamese authorities have ordered evacuation of 1.2 million people from vulnerable coastal areas.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today