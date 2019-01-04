December was mild throughout the country

The month temperature for the whole country was 2.2 degrees above normal in December.

Relatively the warmest areas were in parts of Finnmark and in Eastern Norway. Here, the deviation was between 3 and 5 degrees above normal, according to the Meteorological Institute.

The highest maximum temperature was 12.6 degrees and was recorded in Surnadal – Sylte in Møre og Romsdal on December 1st. The lowest temperature was minus 31.9 degrees and was measured at Røros Airport in Trøndelag on December 15th.

However, the precipitation was close to normal throughout the country in December. A few stations in Eastern Norway and Southern Norway received 200-300 percent more precipitation than normal. Several stations in Western Norway, on the other hand, halved the rainfall compared to normal.

The highest daily precipitation was 81.1 mm and was measured at Eide on Nordmøre on 25 December.

