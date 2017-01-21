Declining eating habits in the Nordic countries

The population of the Nordic countries have had declining eating habits in recent years. The greatest increase was among children with poorly educated parents.

The percentage of older people who eat less, increased from 18% to 20% between 2011 to 2014. The findings were highlighted in a survey conducted by Nordic researchers, reported the Swedish National Food Administration.

Food habits among children have become a bit better. But the study shows a correlation between children’s eating habits and their parents education level. Number of children who eat unhealthy, and whose parents are less educated, increased from 12% to 24%.

Children with highly educated parents are eating healthier food. The Swedes were found to have the poorest eating habits. Children in Sweden are also the most inactive. However, the adult population is more active in Sweden than in Denmark.

The survey was conducted on behalf of the Nordic Council of Ministers in 2014 and was recently published. In all, 5,000 children and 18,000 adults in all five of the Nordic countries were surveyed.

