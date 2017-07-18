Decrease in number of forced expulsions in the first half year

2,825 people have been transported by force from Norway in the first half of this year. This is a decrease of 29 percent compared with the same period last year.

The figures from the Police Immigration Unit (PU) show that during the same period last year, 3,962 persons were expelled from Norway.

In the first half of this year, 1,066 of the total were criminals and convicted persons. This is a slight increase compared with the first half of last year, when 1,031 convicted people were sent out of the country .

The transport of criminals represents 37 percent of all transports, which is an increase of 11 percentage points from last year.

Of the ex-convicts that have been transported so far in 2017, 21 percent had Romainian citizenship, 14 percent were Polish citizens and 9 percent were from Lithuania.

A total of 2,091 of the returnees were transported following an expulsion decision, while 495 were returned after rejection of asylum applications and 239 were returned as a result of the Dublin III Regulation, ie the person has to be returned to the EU country the person first arrived in.

The Directorate of Immigration (UDI) is responsible for assisted returns, previously referred to as voluntary return. Assisted returns are not included in the PU statistics.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

————